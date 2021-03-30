Twitter users take a dig at HDFC Bank after outage affects online banking

Twitter users take a dig at HDFC Bank after outage affects online banking1 min read . 07:03 PM IST
- This is not the first time the bank customers are facing difficulties in accessing net banking or mobile banking facilities of the bank.
HDFC Bank informed its customers on Twitter about the technical glitch around 1:00 PM.
The social media post read: “Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after some time. Thank you."
The bank had informed the exchange last month that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had appointed an external professional IT from to audit the bank’s IT infrastructure.
In December, RBI had even asked the bank to temporarily halt all its digital launches and new sourcing of credit card customers until the bank fixes the technical glitches it faces time and again.
After HDFC Bank’s Twitter post, users started reacting to it taking a dig at the bank.
Some compared the private bank’s online service with a visit to a branch of a public sector bank.
One user also suggested that the bank should hire some good IT professionals from rivals.
Some users were unhappy as they were in the middle of financial year-end-related transactions when the outage happened.
