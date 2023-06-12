UBS completes Credit Suisse AG takeover, announces leadership changes

UBS completes Credit Suisse AG takeover, announces leadership changes1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi and General Counsel Markus Diethelm are among the executives leaving, while Andre Helfenstein, the head of Credit Suisse's domestic business has been retianed in his position
UBS on Monday announced changes to the executive board of Credit Suisse AG in an internal memo circulated after the Swiss bank announced it had officially closed the takeover of its former rival.
