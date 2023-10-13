comScore
UBS Group Mcap rises 23% in 6 months, highest among top 25 global banks; HDFC Bank ranks second

 Nikita Prasad

With this, the UBS Group has outperformed all global banks in terms of Mcap growth from Q1 to Q2, followed by HDFC Bank at the second position.

The aggregate market capitalization (MCap) of the top 25 global banks tumbled by 1.3 per cent to $3.28 trillion quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) during the quarter ended on 30 September 2023.
The aggregate market capitalization (MCap) of the top 25 global banks tumbled by 1.3 per cent to $3.28 trillion quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) during the quarter ended on 30 September 2023.

The UBS Group has registered the highest growth in terms of market capitalization (Mcap) in the last six months among the top 25 global banks, closely followed by HDFC Bank that ranked at the second position. Registering rise of 23.3 per cent from the April-June quarter (Q1FY24) to the July-September quarter (Q2FY24) of current fiscal, the UBS Group has outperformed all global banks in terms of Mcap growth from the June to September quarter.

Notably, at $139.4 billion - the Mcap of HDFC Bank is much higher than that of UBS Group's which stood at $85.9 billion, as of September 30. At $428.9 billion, the Mcap of JPMorgan Chase is the highest among all banks across the globe.

The aggregate Mcap of the top 25 global banks declined by 1.3 per cent to $3.28 trillion sequentially during the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, according to a report by leading data analytics and research company, GlobalData.

The marginal decline results from concerns about the weakening Chinese economy, added US interest rate hikes, and a persistently negative global economic outlook, which have eroded investor confidence, according to the data company.

“Investor sentiment in Q3 was largely influenced by the Federal Reserve's indication of an additional interest rate hike in 2023, increasing crude oil prices, a stronger US dollar, the US credit rating downgrade, China's announcement of limited policy stimulus, and the mounting government bond yields in both the US and Germany,'' said Murthy Grandhi, Company Profiles Analyst at GlobalData.

 

Nikita Prasad
Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 07:23 PM IST
