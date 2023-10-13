UBS Group Mcap rises 23% in 6 months, highest among top 25 global banks; HDFC Bank ranks second
The UBS Group has registered the highest growth in terms of market capitalization (Mcap) in the last six months among the top 25 global banks, closely followed by HDFC Bank that ranked at the second position. Registering rise of 23.3 per cent from the April-June quarter (Q1FY24) to the July-September quarter (Q2FY24) of current fiscal, the UBS Group has outperformed all global banks in terms of Mcap growth from the June to September quarter.