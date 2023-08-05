UBS-Credit Suisse merger: UBS Group AG to make major investment bank restructuring, report1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
UBS Group AG is set to make significant changes to its investment banking division following the takeover of Credit Suisse.
In a bid to produce a unified teams post Credit Suisse takeover, UBS Group AG is poised to make significant changes to the senior ranks of its investment banking division globally as soon as Monday, reported Reuters.
