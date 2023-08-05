comScore
UBS-Credit Suisse merger: UBS Group AG to make major investment bank restructuring, report
In a bid to produce a unified teams post Credit Suisse takeover, UBS Group AG is poised to make significant changes to the senior ranks of its investment banking division globally as soon as Monday, reported Reuters. 

The process will mark a new milestone in the process of Credit Suisse-UBS integration, reported the news agency citing people familiar with the matter.

The changes are aimed at producing unified teams following the completion of UBS's emergency takeover in June of Credit Suisse.

The recent set of decisions and ammendments involve several dealmaking groups, including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial sponsors and equity capital markets, the sources said.

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
