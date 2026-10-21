UCO Bank raises $730 million through FCNR deposits, avoids high-cost bulk funds

Harsh Kumar
3 min read21 Oct 2026, 10:02 AM IST
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Rajendra Kumar Saboo, managing director and chief executive officer in-charge of Uco Bank.
Summary
The fund mobilization supported the Kolkata-based bank’s liquidity requirements as advances grew 24.7% year-on-year in the September quarter.

Uco Bank raised $730 million through foreign currency deposits, exceeding its target of $500 million, and used the funds to support credit growth and avoid raising high-cost bulk deposits, Rajendra Kumar Saboo, managing director and chief executive officer in-charge, said in an interview with Mint.

The state-owned lender raised $630 million through foreign currency non-resident deposits and $100 million through other foreign currency deposits, Saboo said. The mobilization supported the Kolkata-based bank’s liquidity requirements as advances grew 24.7% year-on-year in the September quarter, above its full-year credit growth guidance of 12-14%.

“We have mostly utilized that liquidity,” Saboo said, adding that the bank renewed some maturing deposits instead of raising fresh bulk deposits at higher interest rates.

Banks are competing to attract funds and strengthen their low-cost current account and savings account (Casa) base. Saboo identified Casa mobilization as a key challenge for the banking sector, citing a shift in customers’ savings and investment patterns.

Banks collectively mobilized about $127 billion through FCNR-B deposits under a concessional swap window that closed on 31 August.

Uco Bank is focusing on bundled banking products, digital services and corporate cash management solutions to attract deposits, while expanding its retail and corporate lending businesses.

The bank plans to launch its cash management services in the current quarter to attract institutional and corporate current accounts. The service will provide liquidity management solutions to companies, Saboo said.

For retail customers, Uco Bank is offering a special 535-day fixed deposit scheme at an interest rate of 6.6%, which rises to 7.1% for senior citizens. The bank is promoting its recurring deposit scheme, which helps customers accumulate a target corpus through regular monthly savings.

The lender is targeting deposit growth of 10-12% in the current financial year, Saboo said.

Uco Bank has expanded its international banking operations through its GIFT City branch, which opened on 10 August. The branch has lent about $350 million, with 75% of its resources coming from borrowings and 25% through deposits, he said.

Also Read | UCO Bank says Iran, Russia rupee trade channels remain open within sanctions

Interest margin

The bank expects to maintain its net interest margin (NIM) above its full-year guidance of 2.8-2.9%, supported by the repricing of loans linked to the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate, Saboo said. NIM is the difference between interest earned and interest paid.

The bank reported a global NIM of 3% for the September quarter, above its guidance, and expects to continue outperforming its target, barring some fluctuations, he said.

About 66% of the bank’s domestic advances are linked to the external benchmark lending rate, which is primarily based on the repo rate. The 25-basis-point repo rate increase announced on 7 October was passed on to these loans the following day, while loans linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate will be repriced gradually.

Saboo does not expect the repo rate increase to immediately affect retail credit demand, particularly for home and vehicle loans, given the ongoing festive season. He expects demand to remain healthy across retail, micro, small and medium enterprises and corporate lending.

Overall banking system advances grew 19% up to September, he said. Corporate advances grew more than 24% year-on-year, supported by working capital requirements and demand for project and term loans. The lender expects balanced growth across retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) lending and corporate advances, maintaining the RAM share at 65-66% of its portfolio.

The bank has already achieved its full-year asset quality targets, with its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining to 1.96% in September, against a target of 2% by March 2027. Its net NPA ratio fell to 0.18%, below its full-year target of 0.20%, Saboo said.

Uco Bank recovered 1,910 crore during the first half of the financial year and expects to meet its full-year recovery target of 2,000-2,500 crore. Its provision coverage ratio improved to 90.88%, from 83.68% a year earlier. Excluding technically written-off accounts, the coverage ratio was 90.8%, he said.

The lender opened 18 branches during the first half, taking its network to 3,439 branches as of 30 September. Another 100-110 branches are planned by the end of the financial year.

Also Read | Canara Bank flags bond yield risk, bets on festive credit demand

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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