UCO Bank raises $730 million through FCNR deposits, avoids high-cost bulk funds

Uco Bank raised $730 million through foreign currency deposits, exceeding its target of $500 million, and used the funds to support credit growth and avoid raising high-cost bulk deposits, Rajendra Kumar Saboo, managing director and chief executive officer in-charge, said in an interview with Mint.
The state-owned lender raised $630 million through foreign currency non-resident deposits and $100 million through other foreign currency deposits, Saboo said. The mobilization supported the Kolkata-based bank’s liquidity requirements as advances grew 24.7% year-on-year in the September quarter, above its full-year credit growth guidance of 12-14%.