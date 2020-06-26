UCO Bank back in the black, reports profit of 17 crore in Q4

UCO Bank back in the black, reports profit of ₹17 crore in Q41 min read . 02:12 PM IST
- In the December quarter, the bank had posted a loss of ₹960.17 crore
- Other income more than doubled to ₹768.78 crore for the quarter ended 31 March
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: UCO Bank on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹16.78 crore for the March quarter due to substantial rise in other income and decrease in provisions. The bank had posted a net loss of ₹1552.02 crore for the same period a year ago.
Mumbai: UCO Bank on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹16.78 crore for the March quarter due to substantial rise in other income and decrease in provisions. The bank had posted a net loss of ₹1552.02 crore for the same period a year ago.
In the December quarter, the bank had reported a loss of ₹960.17 crore.
In the December quarter, the bank had reported a loss of ₹960.17 crore.
Other income more than doubled to ₹768.78 crore for the quarter ended 31 March against ₹366.71 crore for the same quarter last year.
The bank made a provisioning of ₹1199.82 crore for bad loans during the quarter under review. This was down 46.50% from ₹2442.58 crore parked aside for the year-ago period.
Total income during the quarter under review was at ₹4511.21 crore as against ₹4148.52 crore in the year-ago same period, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing. Net interest income was at ₹1254.51 crore, down 2.90% from ₹1291.96 crore earlier.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at 16.77% of gross advances as at March-end, down from 25% by the year-ago same period. Net NPAs or bad loans were at 5.45%, down from 9.72% by March 2019.
Deposits fell 2.38% to ₹1.93 trillion for year ended March against ₹1.98 trillion last year. Advances grew 1.87% to ₹1.01 trillion as on 31 March 2020 over ₹99314 crore for the same period last year.
Shares of UCO Bank were trading at ₹16.41 on the BSE, up 17.47%, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.59% to 35046.74 points.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated