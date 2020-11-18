UCO Bank cuts home loan rate by 25 basis points

KOLKATA : UCO Bank has cut home loan interest rates by 25 basis points with effect from Wednesday, the lender said.

The revised home loan interest rates start from 6.90%, irrespective of loan amount and occupation of the borrower.

The state-owned bank is confident of meeting the ₹3,000 crore lending target for retail and MSME segments for the festive season months of October and November and around ₹1,900 crore had already been sanctioned.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via