UCO Bank cuts home loan rate by 25 basis points

UCO Bank cuts home loan rate by 25 basis points1 min read . 06:46 PM IST
The revised home loan interest rates start from 6.90%, irrespective of loan amount and occupation of the borrower
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The revised home loan interest rates start from 6.90%, irrespective of loan amount and occupation of the borrower
KOLKATA : UCO Bank has cut home loan interest rates by 25 basis points with effect from Wednesday, the lender said.
UCO Bank has cut home loan interest rates by 25 basis points with effect from Wednesday, the lender said.
The revised home loan interest rates start from 6.90%, irrespective of loan amount and occupation of the borrower.
The revised home loan interest rates start from 6.90%, irrespective of loan amount and occupation of the borrower.
The state-owned bank is confident of meeting the ₹3,000 crore lending target for retail and MSME segments for the festive season months of October and November and around ₹1,900 crore had already been sanctioned.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.