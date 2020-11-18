Subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >UCO Bank cuts home loan rate by 25 basis points
Stock of UCO Bank closed 1.60% up at Rs19.10 on BSE. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

UCO Bank cuts home loan rate by 25 basis points

1 min read . 06:46 PM IST PTI

KOLKATA : UCO Bank has cut home loan interest rates by 25 basis points with effect from Wednesday, the lender said.

The revised home loan interest rates start from 6.90%, irrespective of loan amount and occupation of the borrower.

The state-owned bank is confident of meeting the 3,000 crore lending target for retail and MSME segments for the festive season months of October and November and around 1,900 crore had already been sanctioned.

