UCO Bank decides to distribute Diwali sweets to top 10 wilful defaulters, withdraws notice later
UCO Bank planned to distribute sweets to top NPA borrowers on Diwali but later withdrew the order.
The public sector lender UCO Bank on Wednesday announced its decision to distribute sweets to the top 10 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) borrowers of the bank on the occasion of Diwali this year. However, the order was withdrawn on the next day, November 2.
