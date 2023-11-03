UCO Bank planned to distribute sweets to top NPA borrowers on Diwali but later withdrew the order.

The public sector lender UCO Bank on Wednesday announced its decision to distribute sweets to the top 10 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) borrowers of the bank on the occasion of Diwali this year. However, the order was withdrawn on the next day, November 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement on November 1, the Recovery Department Head Office said, “The Top Management has suggested for distribution of sweet packet to the top 10 NPA Borrowers of each Branch, in line with peer PSBs, like any other valued customers, where Branch Heads need to personally meet them, greet them on the occasion of Diwali and distribute them a sweet packet."

“Zonal Heads are also advised to personally meet and greet the Top 10 NPA Borrowers of the Zones on the auspicious occasion of Diwali," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UCO Bank also said that the Branch officials were facing numerous challenges in the recovery of dues from these borrowers. “It was not an easy task."

“Time and again it has been observed that in general there is a deterioration in Banker customer relationship once the account turns into NPA. It is not like each and every NPA borrower is a willful defaulter and not paying the dues despite having sufficient repayment capacity," the order read.

It added, "There may be certain compelling situations like business failure/loss, death of key business persons, unavoidable circumstances, etc. which also leads to the PA account turning into an NPA one. On the contrary, in some of the cases, it has also been observed that only the clash of ego between the customer and Bank officials leads to the account turning into NPA." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Such activity may also create a satiation of empathy and harmony compelling some of the borrowers to come forward for settling their account with the Bank," the bank said.

On November 2, the bank issued the latest circular in which it said, "It is hereby advised that the instructions contained in the aforesaid communication stand withdrawn."

UCO Bank is all set to unveil its Q2FY24 financial results today, November 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

