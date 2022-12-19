UCO Bank hikes FD rates by up to 25 bps, senior citizens can now get up to 7.25%3 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 05:06 PM IST
- The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 19.12.2022. Following the modification, the bank hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits for terms ranging from one year to ten years by as much as 25 bps. As of today's announcement, UCO Bank is now providing deposits maturing in 666 days at a maximum interest rate of 6.75% for the general public and 7.25% for senior citizens.