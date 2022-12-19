UCO Bank hikes FD rates by up to 25 bps, senior citizens can now get up to 7.25%

Meanwhile, today PNB and Indian Bank also hiked interest rates on retail fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr which is in line with the repo rate hike of RBI by 0.35% from 5.9% to 6.25% in its monetary policy meeting held on December 7, 2022. PNB increased FD rates by 40 bps on tenors over three years to 10 years and by 95 bps on 666 days. PNB will start giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the general public, 7.75% for senior citizens, and 8.05% for super senior citizens on deposits that mature in 666 days, according to the release. The "IND SHAKTI 555 DAYS" special retail term deposit instrument, which has a minimum amount of Rs. 5000 and operates for 555 days with an interest rate of 7.00% for the general public and 7.15% for senior citizens, has been made available by Indian Bank today.

