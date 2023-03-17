UCO Bank hikes FD rates on these special tenors by 5 bps: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 04:08 PM IST
- The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, this declaration was issued on March 15, 2023. The bank has upped its interest rates by 5 bps on tenors of 444 days and 666 days as a result of the modification. For the general public and senior citizens, UCO Bank is now giving maximum interest rates of 7.20% and 7.70%, respectively.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×