Home / Industry / Banking /  UCO Bank hikes FD rates on these special tenors by 5 bps: Details inside
Back

The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, this declaration was issued on March 15, 2023. The bank has upped its interest rates by 5 bps on tenors of 444 days and 666 days as a result of the modification. For the general public and senior citizens, UCO Bank is now giving maximum interest rates of 7.20% and 7.70%, respectively.

UCO Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 2.90% on domestic fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr maturing in 7 to 29 days, while UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits maturing in 30-45 days. The interest rates offered by UCO Bank will remain at 4.00% for deposits held for 46 days to 90 days and 4.50% for deposits held for 91 days to 150 days. Deposits maturing in 151 days to 180 days will continue to fetch an interest rate of 5.00% and those maturing in 181-364 days will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.00%.

UCO Bank FD Rates
View Full Image
UCO Bank FD Rates (ucobank.com)

On domestic fixed deposits maturing in 1 year, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.75% and on those maturing from above 1 year to 2 years, UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.50%. Deposits maturing from above 2 years - 3 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.30% and those maturing from above 3 years - 5 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.20%. UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.10% on a deposit tenor of above 5 years and the bank has hiked the interest rate by 5 bps from 7.00% to 7.05% on a deposit tenor of 444 days.

On fixed deposit tenor 666 days, UCO Bank has hiked interest rate by 5 bps from 7.15% to 7.20%.

The additional interest payable on deposits of senior citizens/staff/ex staff /Ex staff. Sr. citizen above the “General Customer interest rate" is 1.00% for staff members across tenors, 0.25% for senior citizens on tenors of up to 1 year and 0.50% for tenor above 1 year, 1.25% for retired staff senior citizens on tenor of up to 1 year and 1.50% for tenor above 1 year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vipul Das
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout