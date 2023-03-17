Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Banking /  UCO Bank hikes FD rates on these special tenors by 5 bps: Details inside

UCO Bank hikes FD rates on these special tenors by 5 bps: Details inside

2 min read . 04:08 PM IST Vipul Das
For the general public and senior citizens, UCO Bank is now giving maximum interest rates of 7.20% and 7.70%, respectively.

  • The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr.

The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, this declaration was issued on March 15, 2023. The bank has upped its interest rates by 5 bps on tenors of 444 days and 666 days as a result of the modification. For the general public and senior citizens, UCO Bank is now giving maximum interest rates of 7.20% and 7.70%, respectively.

UCO Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 2.90% on domestic fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr maturing in 7 to 29 days, while UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits maturing in 30-45 days. The interest rates offered by UCO Bank will remain at 4.00% for deposits held for 46 days to 90 days and 4.50% for deposits held for 91 days to 150 days. Deposits maturing in 151 days to 180 days will continue to fetch an interest rate of 5.00% and those maturing in 181-364 days will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.00%.

On domestic fixed deposits maturing in 1 year, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.75% and on those maturing from above 1 year to 2 years, UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.50%. Deposits maturing from above 2 years - 3 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.30% and those maturing from above 3 years - 5 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.20%. UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.10% on a deposit tenor of above 5 years and the bank has hiked the interest rate by 5 bps from 7.00% to 7.05% on a deposit tenor of 444 days.

On fixed deposit tenor 666 days, UCO Bank has hiked interest rate by 5 bps from 7.15% to 7.20%.

The additional interest payable on deposits of senior citizens/staff/ex staff /Ex staff. Sr. citizen above the “General Customer interest rate" is 1.00% for staff members across tenors, 0.25% for senior citizens on tenors of up to 1 year and 0.50% for tenor above 1 year, 1.25% for retired staff senior citizens on tenor of up to 1 year and 1.50% for tenor above 1 year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
