UCO Bank hikes FD rates on these special tenors by 5 bps: Details inside

On domestic fixed deposits maturing in 1 year, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.75% and on those maturing from above 1 year to 2 years, UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.50%. Deposits maturing from above 2 years - 3 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.30% and those maturing from above 3 years - 5 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.20%. UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.10% on a deposit tenor of above 5 years and the bank has hiked the interest rate by 5 bps from 7.00% to 7.05% on a deposit tenor of 444 days.

