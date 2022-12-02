UCO Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 135 bps2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM IST
UCO Bank, one of the major public sector lenders, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on December 2, 2022. The bank increased FD rates as a result of the modification by up to 135 bps. The bank raised interest rates for retail investors on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 46 days to 666 days. The maximum interest rate that retail investors can receive on deposits that mature in 666 days is 6.50%.