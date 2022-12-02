UCO Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 135 bps

UCO Bank FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.90% and on those maturing in 30-45 days, UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.00%. UCO Bank has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 3.50% to 4% on deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days and the bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 3.75% to 4% on those maturing in 91-120 days. Deposits maturing in 121-150 days will now fetch an interest rate of 4.50% which was earlier 3.75% a hike of 75 bps and those maturing in 151-180 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.00% which was earlier 3.75% a hike of 125 bps.