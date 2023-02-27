Home / Industry / Banking /  UCO Bank hikes savings account and fixed deposit interest rates: Check details
UCO Bank hikes savings account and fixed deposit interest rates: Check details

2 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2023, 04:08 PM IST Vipul Das
The savings account interest rates are linked to the repo rate and since the RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent on February 8th, the savings account interest rates of UCO Bank have gone up too. (REUTERS)Premium
The savings account interest rates are linked to the repo rate and since the RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent on February 8th, the savings account interest rates of UCO Bank have gone up too. (REUTERS)

  • The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr.

The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr. The savings account interest rates are linked to the repo rate and since the RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent on February 8th, the savings account interest rates of UCO Bank have gone up too. On the other hand, the bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 50 bps across a range of tenors for retail investors.

UCO Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

The savings account interest rates of UCO Bank are effective as of 9th February 2023. On savings account balance upto 10 Lakhs, the bank is offering a repo rate linked interest rate of 2.60%, whereas, on a savings account balance of over 10 Lakhs, the bank is promising an interest rate of 2.75% (Not Linked with Repo).

UCO Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
View Full Image
UCO Bank Savings Account Interest Rates (ucobank.com)

UCO Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.90% and on those maturing in 30-45 days, UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.00%. UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.00% on a deposit tenor of 46 to 90 days but the bank has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 4.00% to 4.50% on a deposit tenor of 91-120 days.

Deposits maturing in 121-150 days will continue to fetch an interest rate of 4.50% while those maturing in 151-180 days will continue to fetch an interest rate of 5.00%. On fixed deposits maturing in 181-364 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.00% but on those maturing in 1 year, UCO Bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 6.50% to 6.75%. UCO Bank has hiked the interest rate by 20 bps from 6.30% to 6.50% on a deposit tenor of above 1 year to upto 2 years.

UCO Bank FD Rates
View Full Image
UCO Bank FD Rates (ucobank.com)

Deposits maturing from above 2 years and upto 3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.30% up by 10 bps from 6.20% earlier, whereas those maturing from above 3 years and below 5 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.20%. UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.10% on a deposit tenor of 5 years and above whereas the bank has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 6.50% to 7.00% on a deposit tenor of 444 days. On domestic term deposits maturing in 666 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate from 6.75% to 7.15%, representing a hike of 40 bps.

On a tenor of up to 1 year, retired staff senior citizens will get an additional rate of 1.25%, staff citizens will receive an additional rate of 1%, and on a tenure over 1 year, retired staff senior citizens will receive an additional rate of 1.50% from UCO Bank fixed deposits.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
