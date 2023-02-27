UCO Bank hikes savings account and fixed deposit interest rates: Check details
- The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender UCO Bank has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The savings account interest rates are linked to the repo rate and since the RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent on February 8th, the savings account interest rates of UCO Bank have gone up too. On the other hand, the bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 50 bps across a range of tenors for retail investors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×