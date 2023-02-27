UCO Bank hikes savings account and fixed deposit interest rates: Check details

Deposits maturing from above 2 years and upto 3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.30% up by 10 bps from 6.20% earlier, whereas those maturing from above 3 years and below 5 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.20%. UCO Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.10% on a deposit tenor of 5 years and above whereas the bank has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 6.50% to 7.00% on a deposit tenor of 444 days. On domestic term deposits maturing in 666 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate from 6.75% to 7.15%, representing a hike of 40 bps.