Public Sector lender UCO Bank has partnered with Finwizard Technology, which runs Fisdom, to offer wealth management products and services via its mBanking Plus App.

This partnership aims at augmenting the bank’s customer value proposition by making high-quality wealth management services accessible, affordable and truly digital. “The collaboration between Fisdom and UCO Bank will focus on enabling large-scale facilitation and distribution of all mutual fund schemes through UCO Bank’s network of 3,000+ branches and all digital platforms," the lender said in a statement.

Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, Uco Bank, on the occasion, said, “Our aim has always been to continuously create greater values for our customers. With these new tie-ups we would now be offering a much wider range of wealth products. We intend to deliver greater value through customer beneficial offerings both in terms of ease of convenience, and their features."

Subramanya SV, co-founder and CEO, Fisdom, said, “We are delighted to partner with Uco Bank and enhance wealth management experience for its customers. The evolved acceptance of the wealth products has created a systemic change among the customers to adapt the service and products we have to offer."

Kolkata-based UCO Bank is one of the leading public sector banks in India with over 3 crore customers Currently, the bank has around 22,000 employees and 3,069 pan India branches with overseas presence in Hong Kong, Singapore and Iran.

Recently, UCO Bank had said the government has extended the term of its MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel for two years.

The central government, through a notification dated August 26, extended the term of office of Atul Kumar Goel as UCO Bank's managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Goel's current term was to expire on November 1, 2021.

