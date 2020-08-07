Home >Industry >Banking >UCO Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across tenors
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

UCO Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across tenors

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2020, 06:18 PM IST PTI

  • The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40% as against 7.50% earlier, the bank said
  • The three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.05% and 7.30%, respectively

KOLKATA : State-owned UCO Bank on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all the tenors.

The revised lending rates will be effective from August 10.

"As a result, all MCLR linked loans will become cheaper now," the lender said in a statement.

The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40% as against 7.50% earlier, the bank said.

The three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.05% and 7.30%, respectively.

