UCO Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across tenors

KOLKATA :
State-owned UCO Bank on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all the tenors.
The revised lending rates will be effective from August 10.
"As a result, all MCLR linked loans will become cheaper now," the lender said in a statement.
The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40% as against 7.50% earlier, the bank said.
The three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.05% and 7.30%, respectively.
