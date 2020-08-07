Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Banking >UCO Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across tenors
Photo: Mint

UCO Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across tenors

1 min read . 06:18 PM IST PTI

  • The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40% as against 7.50% earlier, the bank said
  • The three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.05% and 7.30%, respectively

KOLKATA : State-owned UCO Bank on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all the tenors.

State-owned UCO Bank on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all the tenors.

The revised lending rates will be effective from August 10.

The revised lending rates will be effective from August 10.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"As a result, all MCLR linked loans will become cheaper now," the lender said in a statement.

The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40% as against 7.50% earlier, the bank said.

The three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.05% and 7.30%, respectively.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated