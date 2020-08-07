UCO Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across tenors

KOLKATA : State-owned UCO Bank on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all the tenors.

The revised lending rates will be effective from August 10.

The revised lending rates will be effective from August 10.

"As a result, all MCLR linked loans will become cheaper now," the lender said in a statement.

The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40% as against 7.50% earlier, the bank said.

The three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.05% and 7.30%, respectively.