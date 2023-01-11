UCO Bank revises FD rates upwards by up to 50 bps. Check new rates here2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 03:50 PM IST
- UCO Bank, one of the leading public sector lenders, raised its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
UCO Bank, one of the leading public sector lenders, raised its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on January 9, 2023. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a variety of tenors starting at 1 year and going up to 5 years and above by up to 50 bps.