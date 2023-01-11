UCO Bank revises FD rates upwards by up to 50 bps. Check new rates here

UCO Bank has hiked the interest rate by 10 bps from 6.20% to 6.30% on a deposit tenor of above 2 years and up to 3 years and the bank has kept the interest rate unchanged at 6.20% on a deposit tenor of above 3 years and below 5 years. Deposits maturing in 5 years and above will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.10% and those maturing in 444 days will now fetch an interest rate of 7.00% which is 50 bps higher than the previous rate of 6.50%. On deposits maturing in 666 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate from 6.75% to 7.15% representing a hike of 40 bps.