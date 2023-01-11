UCO Bank revises FD rates upwards by up to 50 bps. Check new rates here

UCO Bank revises FD rates upwards by up to 50 bps. Check new rates here2 min read . 03:50 PM IST
- UCO Bank, one of the leading public sector lenders, raised its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
UCO Bank, one of the leading public sector lenders, raised its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on January 9, 2023. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a variety of tenors starting at 1 year and going up to 5 years and above by up to 50 bps.
UCO Bank, one of the leading public sector lenders, raised its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on January 9, 2023. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a variety of tenors starting at 1 year and going up to 5 years and above by up to 50 bps.
The bank will continue to pay 2.90% interest on deposits maturing in the next seven to nine days, and 3.00% on deposits maturing in the next thirty to forty-five days. UCO Bank will continue to provide interest rates of 4% on deposits maturing in the next 46–120 days and 4.50% on deposits maturing in the following 121–150 days.
The bank will continue to pay 2.90% interest on deposits maturing in the next seven to nine days, and 3.00% on deposits maturing in the next thirty to forty-five days. UCO Bank will continue to provide interest rates of 4% on deposits maturing in the next 46–120 days and 4.50% on deposits maturing in the following 121–150 days.
Deposits maturing between 151 and 180 days will continue to pay 5.00% interest, and deposits due between 181 and 364 days will continue to pay 6.00% interest. On deposits maturing in 1 year, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 6.50% to 6.75%, and for those maturing from above 1 year to upto 2 years, UCO Bank has hiked the interest rate by 20 bps from 6.30% to 6.50%.
Deposits maturing between 151 and 180 days will continue to pay 5.00% interest, and deposits due between 181 and 364 days will continue to pay 6.00% interest. On deposits maturing in 1 year, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 6.50% to 6.75%, and for those maturing from above 1 year to upto 2 years, UCO Bank has hiked the interest rate by 20 bps from 6.30% to 6.50%.
UCO Bank has hiked the interest rate by 10 bps from 6.20% to 6.30% on a deposit tenor of above 2 years and up to 3 years and the bank has kept the interest rate unchanged at 6.20% on a deposit tenor of above 3 years and below 5 years. Deposits maturing in 5 years and above will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.10% and those maturing in 444 days will now fetch an interest rate of 7.00% which is 50 bps higher than the previous rate of 6.50%. On deposits maturing in 666 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate from 6.75% to 7.15% representing a hike of 40 bps.
UCO Bank has hiked the interest rate by 10 bps from 6.20% to 6.30% on a deposit tenor of above 2 years and up to 3 years and the bank has kept the interest rate unchanged at 6.20% on a deposit tenor of above 3 years and below 5 years. Deposits maturing in 5 years and above will continue to fetch an interest rate of 6.10% and those maturing in 444 days will now fetch an interest rate of 7.00% which is 50 bps higher than the previous rate of 6.50%. On deposits maturing in 666 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate from 6.75% to 7.15% representing a hike of 40 bps.
Staff citizens will get an additional rate of 1%, retired staff senior citizens will get an additional rate of 1.25% on a tenor of up to 1 Year and on tenure above 1 Year, retired staff senior citizens will get an additional rate of 1.50% from UCO Bank fixed deposits.
Staff citizens will get an additional rate of 1%, retired staff senior citizens will get an additional rate of 1.25% on a tenor of up to 1 Year and on tenure above 1 Year, retired staff senior citizens will get an additional rate of 1.50% from UCO Bank fixed deposits.
Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on 10th Jan, announced an interest rate hike of 45 bps on a tenor of 444 days and now offers 7%. While the Bank of India (BOI) raised interest rates on special term deposits for accounts under Rs. 2 crores on a tenor of 444 days beginning on January 10, 2023. The bank currently offers a special term deposit bucket in compliance with the amended, with an interest rate of 7.05% for non-senior citizens and 7.55% for senior citizens.
Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on 10th Jan, announced an interest rate hike of 45 bps on a tenor of 444 days and now offers 7%. While the Bank of India (BOI) raised interest rates on special term deposits for accounts under Rs. 2 crores on a tenor of 444 days beginning on January 10, 2023. The bank currently offers a special term deposit bucket in compliance with the amended, with an interest rate of 7.05% for non-senior citizens and 7.55% for senior citizens.