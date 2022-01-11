MUMBAI : State-owned UCO Bank, in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched a RuPay Select contactless debit card for its premium customer segment.

A statement said that this contactless debit card comes with a host of benefits and has been curated keeping in mind the needs and lifestyle of premium/HNI customers of the bank. The card also offers an ATM withdrawal limit of ₹50,000 along with a purchase of up to ₹2 lakh at PoS or e-commerce, to its users.

Ishraq Ali Khan, executive director, UCO Bank said, “UCO Bank is delighted to offer another excellent product for its esteemed customers. The RuPay Select card will bring a number of premium facilities for various strata of customers ranging from club to gym membership, domestic to international lounge, and many more which re-confirm our resolve to provide a best-in-class experience to our customers."

Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, NPCI said, “We are delighted to collaborate with UCO Bank... The newly-launched card is stacked with benefits and value propositions tailored to meet the varied lifestyle and shopping needs of the premium customer segment. We believe that this RuPay powered debit card will provide an unparalleled and superior user experience to HNI customers."

All RuPay Select contactless debit cardholders are eligible for the insurance cover of up to ₹10 lakh in case of death due to personal accident and permanent disability. They would have two free domestic lounge access per quarter and free access across more than 25 airports lounges in 15 cities, among other benefits.

