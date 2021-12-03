Uday Kotak says Indian banks need to wake up on payments

“Their standard response was that there is no money in payments. Having said that, we have to keep in mind that consumer tech companies have revenue models outside of finance. For instance, the advertising model or the e-commerce model. Banks, by law, under Section 6 of the Banking Regulation Act cannot get into non-financial business as defined. Therefore, there are serious issues how you are going to draw the lines and simultaneously there is an issue about financial stability," said Kotak.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}