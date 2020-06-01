MUMBAI: Kotak Mahindra Bank promoter Uday Kotak will sell up to 56 million shares through a block deal on Tuesday to reduce his stake in the bank to 26.1%, according to a person aware of the development.

In January, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reached an agreement under which Kotak agreed to reduce his stake over a period of time. Under the agreement, the promoter stake has to be brought down to 26% by August. The promoter stake in the bank now stands at 28.93%.

The promoter will still have to trim another 0.1% in the bank to comply with RBI guidelines and the person cited above said it would also be completed before the deadline.

These shares will be priced between ₹1,215 and ₹1,240 and will constitute 2.83% of the total equity shares outstanding. Based on these share prices, the deal will be valued between ₹6,804-6,944 crore. The placement agents for this deal are Kotak Securities Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd.

According to RBI guidelines, private bank promoters needs to lower their holding to 40% within three years, 20% within 10 years and to 15% within 15 years of obtaining the banking licence.

As part of the agreement, Kotak was told to cut his stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank by 4% till August, against the 15% that the regulator wanted him to reduce by March. However, RBI capped his voting rights, first at 20% till 31 March, which then dropped overnight to 15% even though his actual shareholding is higher.

Last week, the bank said it raised at least ₹7,442.5 crore via issuance of 65 million shares in a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Following a board meeting, the bank said shares have been offered to investors at ₹1,145 apiece, which is at a discount of 6.43% to the current market price of Rs. 1,223.70.

The Kotak-RBI disagreement over what constituted reduction in promoter holding saw the bank move the Bombay high court with a writ petition. Following the reprieve in January, the bank also withdrew the writ petition filed after RBI struck down its proposal to issue perpetual non-convertible preference shares to comply with promoter shareholding norms.

On 2 August, 2019, Kotak Mahindra Bank completed an issue of non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS) to bring down the promoter’s holding to 19.7%. However, the bank informed the stock exchanges on 14 August, 2019 that the method did not meet the Reserve Bank of India’s requirements.

An email sent to Kotak Mahindra Bank did not elicit any response.

Today, shares of the bank closed at ₹1,249.25 on the BSE, up 2.09% from the previous close.

