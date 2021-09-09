Ujjivan Financial Services appoints Sanjeev Barnwal as CEO

“Please be informed that our board of directors at their meeting held today, 9 September 2021, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Sanjeev Barnwal, as chief executive officer (CEO) effective from 10 September 2021 as per Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013; he will continue to be the company secretary and key managerial personnel of the company," it said in a regulatory filing.