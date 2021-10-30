Ujjivan Financial Services board okays amalgamation with Ujjivan SFB

"The decision was taken based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Committee of Independent Directors, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 30, 2021 has inter-alia, considered and approved a Scheme of Amalgamation ("Scheme") between Ujjivan Financial Services Limited ("Transferor Company" or “Company") and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (“Transferee Company") and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder," Ujjivan said in a regulatory filing.