Ujjivan SFB alters savings account interest rates: Check details here

In comparison to previous interest rates, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank formerly offered a 7 per cent interest rate on savings account balances of more than 1 lakh to 25 lakhs, and a 6 per cent interest rate on savings account balances of more than 25 lakhs to 10 crores. The bank would continue to provide savings account holders with an interest rate of 6.75 per cent on balances more than Rs. 10 crores. The bank does not provide senior citizens with an additional rate benefit on savings accounts, and interest is determined on day-end balances kept in the savings account and paid on a quarterly basis.

