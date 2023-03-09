Ujjivan SFB hikes FD rates, earn up to 8.75% on 80 weeks of tenure3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 04:42 PM IST
- For fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has announced an interest rate hike.
For fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has announced an interest rate hike. The interest rates on different fixed deposit products, including the platina fixed deposit, domestic fixed deposits, Sampoorna Nidhi and Recurring Deposits, as well as the Sampoorna Lakshya, have gone up following the bank's announcement made on Wednesday. After the modification, only deposits with terms of 80 weeks (560 days) will be eligible for a maximum interest rate of 8.25% for the general public and 8.75% for senior citizens.
