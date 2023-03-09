For fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has announced an interest rate hike. The interest rates on different fixed deposit products, including the platina fixed deposit, domestic fixed deposits, Sampoorna Nidhi and Recurring Deposits, as well as the Sampoorna Lakshya, have gone up following the bank's announcement made on Wednesday. After the modification, only deposits with terms of 80 weeks (560 days) will be eligible for a maximum interest rate of 8.25% for the general public and 8.75% for senior citizens.

Ujjivan SFB Platina FD Rates

Platina FD rates are offered by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) for deposits only totalling more than Rs. 15 lakh and less than Rs. 2 crore. All kinds of customers can open this fixed deposit, however, Platina deposits will not be eligible for senior citizens. The bank is giving an interest rate of 6.70% on domestic platina deposits with a tenor of 12 months to 13 months and 8.20% on deposits with a tenor of 13 months and 1 day to 559 days.

The bank is giving an interest rate of 8.45% on deposits with a tenor of 80 weeks (560 Days), while Ujjivan SFB is offering a 7.70% interest rate on deposits with a tenor of 561 days to 989 days. Ujjivan platina deposits maturing in 990 days will fetch an interest rate of 7.95% and those maturing in 991 days to 60 months will now fetch an interest rate of 7.40%.

Ujjivan SFB FD Rates

The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.75% on regular or standard deposits that mature in 7 days to 29 days, while Ujjivan SFB is presently providing an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits that mature in 30 days to 89 days. Ujjivan SFB is now offering interest rates of 4.75% on deposits with tenors of 90 to 179 days and 5.50% on deposits with tenors of 6 to 9 months. Deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 13 months now earn 6.50% interest, while those maturing in 13 months, 1 day to 559 days now earn 8.00% interest.

View Full Image Ujjivan SFB FD Rates (ujjivansfb.in)

The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 8.25% on domestic fixed deposits maturing in 80 weeks (560 days), while Ujjivan SFB is currently offering a rate of 7.50% on domestic fixed deposits maturing in 561 days to 989 days. The current interest rates offered by Ujjivan SFB are 7.75% for deposits made with a tenor of 990 days and 7.20% for deposits made with a tenor of 991 days to 60 months.

Deposits that mature in any period between 60 months and 120 months will earn interest at a rate of 6.50%. Senior citizens can receive an additional 50 bps in interest rate benefits across all tenors from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB).

Ujjivan SFB RD Rates

On Recurring Deposits (RDs) and Sampoorna Lakshya maturing in 6 months to 9 months, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.50% and on those maturing in 12 months, Ujjivan SFB is now promising an interest rate of 6.50%. Ujjivan SFB is now promising an interest rate of 8.00% on a deposit tenor of 15 months to 18 months and an interest rate of 7.50% applicable on a deposit tenor of 21 months to 24 months. Deposits maturing in 33 months to 60 months will fetch an interest rate of 7.20% and those maturing in 63 months to 120 months will fetch an interest rate of 6.50%.