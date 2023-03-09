Ujjivan SFB hikes FD rates, earn up to 8.75% on 80 weeks of tenure

Ujjivan SFB FD Rates

The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.75% on regular or standard deposits that mature in 7 days to 29 days, while Ujjivan SFB is presently providing an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits that mature in 30 days to 89 days. Ujjivan SFB is now offering interest rates of 4.75% on deposits with tenors of 90 to 179 days and 5.50% on deposits with tenors of 6 to 9 months. Deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 13 months now earn 6.50% interest, while those maturing in 13 months, 1 day to 559 days now earn 8.00% interest.