Ujjivan SFB raises fixed deposit rates, offers up to 9% interest for senior citizens. Check latest FD rates here
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates, offering up to 8.50% for regular customers and NRO/NRE accounts for 15 months, and a lucrative 9% for senior citizens. The bank has also introduced additional benefits for Platina FD customers with deposits above ₹1 crore
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has announced a significant revision in its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, aiming to attract more customers and strengthen its deposit base. The revised rates, effective from March 7, 2024, offer attractive returns for regular customers, Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) and Non-Resident External (NRE) accounts, as well as senior citizens.