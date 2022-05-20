Ujjivan SFB revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside

Previously, the bank offered a 7% interest rate on deposits maturing in 19 months and 1 day to 24 months, as well as a 6.90 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 24 months and 1 day to 989 days. The bank has increased the interest rate on deposits maturing in 990 days from 7.15 per cent to 7.45 per cent, while the interest rate on deposits maturing in 991 days to 36 months has been reduced from 6.9 per cent to 6.85 per cent. The bank has reduced the interest rate on deposits maturing in 3 years and 1 day to 5 years by 5 basis points, from 6.65 per cent to 6.60 per cent. Senior citizens formerly received an additional rate of 0.75 per cent on platina deposits, but they will now receive an additional rate of 0.50 per cent.