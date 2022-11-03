Ujjivan SFB revises savings account interest rates, now offers up to 7.50%2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 04:14 PM IST
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on savings accounts. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 1st November 2022. The revised interest rates apply to both domestic and non-resident accounts. After the adjustment, Ujjivan SFB currently grants savings bank deposits with a maximum interest rate of 7.50%. Customers of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank can choose from a variety of savings accounts, including Classic Savings Accounts, Garima Savings Accounts, Regular Savings Accounts, Privilege Savings Accounts, Minor Savings Accounts, Senior Citizens Savings Accounts, and Digital Savings Accounts.