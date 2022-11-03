Ujjivan SFB revises savings account interest rates, now offers up to 7.50%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

On savings account balances of Up to ₹1 lakh, the bank offers an interest rate of 3.50% and on savings account balances of more than ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00%. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.00% on savings account balances of more than ₹5 lakh to ₹25 crore and the bank will now promise a maximum interest rate of 7.50% on savings account balances of more than ₹25 crore. On a quarterly basis, interest is paid out based on the day-end balances maintained in the savings account by the customer.