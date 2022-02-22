Ujjivan SFB ties up with Hero MotoCorp for two-wheeler financing

“We have a strong presence in urban, semi-urban and rural geographies, thereby offering deeper penetration for Hero MotoCorp. Our digital proposition will enable the underserved mass market segment to avail of two-wheelerloans of their choice in a seamless manner.The need for personal mobility is on the rise, driven by freedom of mobility among the mass market segment and better connectivity. Financing entire spend through easy and customer friendly EMIs is spurring the decision making faster," said Ms Carol Furtado, Chief Business Officer for Ujjivan SFB.

