Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said that it has joined hands with nStore to digitise offline retailers and small businesses in the country. Under this partnership, the lender will offer a mobile application 'nLincs' to its current account holders who own local businesses. With this new application, the merchants can sell their merchandise online, the bank said in a statement.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank aims to support local businesses like kirana & general stores, medical shops, stationary stores, cakes and bakeries, quick service restaurants, apparel stores, mobile stores, fruits and vegetable stores and hardware stores etc.

Commenting on the development, Dheemant Thacker, Head – digital banking, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said, "The collaboration allows us to move beyond banking solutions and become a business solution provider by allowing the retailers to go online and expand their reach.

How it will work

The merchants can register online via 'nLincs' application. They can easily host product catalogue on the application, the bank said. The entire process will take less than an hour, the lender mentioned. Using this application, customers can also create a virtual store link. There will be an option to share the link with others through instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram etc. and via text messages. Thus, the application will help the merchants to establish a digital presence for their stores. There will be multiple payment options available for the merchants. "The small business owners will also receive a QR code that can be offered to their customers to access the product catalogue and pay for purchases," the bank mentioned.

"This offering strengthens our relationship with customers as we bring the benefits of digital inclusion in furthering their livelihood options," Thacker added.

Pradeep Kumar Sampath, chief executive officer, nStore, said, "We break the entry barrier for small businesses who are not tech-savvy and go the extra mile to handhold and support them in their digital journey. A partner like Ujjivan Small Finance Bank would add immense value to the proposition.









