The merchants can register online via 'nLincs' application. They can easily host product catalogue on the application, the bank said. The entire process will take less than an hour, the lender mentioned. Using this application, customers can also create a virtual store link. There will be an option to share the link with others through instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram etc. and via text messages. Thus, the application will help the merchants to establish a digital presence for their stores. There will be multiple payment options available for the merchants. "The small business owners will also receive a QR code that can be offered to their customers to access the product catalogue and pay for purchases," the bank mentioned.