Mumbai: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it has collaborated with customer engagement platform MoEngage to drive digital banking experiences in the unserved and underserved regions of the country.

The engagement aims to build a vast presence of the bank for connecting with customers in these regions through multiple digital touchpoints, a statement said. The partnership, it added, will foster holistic customer experience across all organic channels, like the website, app, email, text message, social media and branches to drive business growth.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will target SMS campaigns to encourage digital repayments. SMS campaigns, the statement said, will offer options to customers to make payments either digitally or through cash deposit.

Dheemant Thacker, head of digital banking at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said this partnership is an effort to enhance the digital knowledge and experience in the unserved and underserved markets, thereby strengthening its presence.

As door-to-door EMI collection became a challenge during the pandemic, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank created a comprehensive digital infrastructure through payment integrations with Bharat Bill Payment System aggregators and partnership with a leading telecom operator to provide digital payment options, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.