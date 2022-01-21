Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launched Platina Fixed Deposit, which offers interest of 15 basis points in addition to the regular Ujjivan SFB term deposit rates.

The general FD for 990 days tenure gives 6.9% for general citizens and 7.65% for senior citizens, but Platina FD offers 15 bps over and above these interest rates, as per the company.

However, it comes with certain conditions. The minimum FD amount is ₹20 lakh and the maximum amount is less than ₹2 crore.

The Platina FD is a non-callable deposit, partial & pre-mature withdrawal is not applicable to this scheme.

The interest payout options can be availed on the monthly, quarterly and also at the end of the maturity period.

The deposit tenure ranges from one year to a maximum of five years.

Carol Furtado, COO, Ujjivan SFB, commented that "Ujjivan has always been a bank that keeps customer interests on the forefront. Our new scheme, the Platina Fixed Deposit, will offer our customers an enhanced return on investment; it also provides broader investment scope to customers aiming to invest in long-term. This makes Ujjivan SFB amongst the most attractive and competitive in this segment."

Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) commenced operations as an NBFC in 2005. On receipt of licence from RBI, UFSL set up Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB) and USFB commenced its banking operations from 1 February 2017. It is a ‘scheduled bank’ included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and a listed entity.

As on 30 September, the bank is present across 24 states/Union Territory and 248 districts.

