Bengaluru-based Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in an SMS sent to its customers has informed that some of its services will not be available for a period of 3 hours. According to the SMS sent by the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank owing to scheduled maintenance activity our UPI, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Business Net Banking, Digital FD creation will be unavailable from 02.00 AM on 15 August to 05.00 AM on 15 August and the services will not be available for 3 hours.

