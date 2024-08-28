Mint Primer | Will ULI change the lending landscape?
Summary
- ULI will cut down the time taken for credit appraisals. It is aimed at meeting the large demand for credit across sectors, especially for agricultural and MSME borrowers
The Reserve Bank of India is planning the nationwide launch of a public technology platform on “frictionless credit" called Unified Lending Interface soon. The central bank has been working on the pilot project since last year. Mint looks at whether ULI will be the next big development in digital banking.