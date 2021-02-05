The real estate sector hailed the Reserve Bank of India 's decision to keep interest rates unchanged in the Monetary Policy . The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee on 5 February, kept the repo rate unchanged at 4%, citing softening prices. The reverse repo rate also stayed unchanged at 3.35%. The policy maintained accommodative stance.

"The decision to maintain the repo rate and reverse repo rate by the RBI is in line with expectations. This status quo will further allow demand creation including for high involvement products like real estate," said Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India.

Coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the real estate sector in the country. With measures announced by the government, reduced repo rate and stamp duty cut in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the sector has been showing signs of recovery in the last few months.

The central bank also proposed to provide funds from banks under the TLTRO ‘on tap scheme’ to NBFCs for incremental lending to these sectors.“With a view to support revival of activity in specific stressed sectors that have both backward and forward linkages and have multiplier effects on growth, the RBI had announced the TLTRO on Tap Scheme for banks on October 9, 2020," Das said. Sectors such as retail, micro, agri, infra, MSME, pharma, and healthcare are eligible for fund deployment under the scheme.

"The measures announced by the RBI Governor today for liquidity enhancement in the economy is indeed a good step and was much required. Real estate has been badly hit during the pandemic and the recent Budget announcements and the RBI's decision today will help the sector to cope up with markets’ uncertainties better in the near future," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group chief executive officer, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com.

"RBI's resolve to keep easy system liquidity and low interest is key to the recovery of the real estate industry and the overall economy. The real estate sector is showing signs of recovery and needs government hand-holding. RBI's announcement on LRS will help boost remittance, NRIs have been huge investors in Indian real estate," Krish Raveshia, chief executive officer at Azlo Realty.

"Certainly, the real estate industry always aspires for reduced interest rates. Housing demand is reviving, and this demand needs to be fostered. However, the RBI's current stance is absolutely justified, given the unique circumstances," said Anuj Puri, chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

