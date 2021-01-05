Unclaimed deposits in banks near 18,000 cr

Close to ₹18,000 crore of unclaimed deposits were lying with banks in calendar year 2019, up from ₹14,307 crore in 2018, showed the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Under central bank rules, deposits are classified as unclaimed when they are not operated for 10 years or more. The figures show that despite improved know-your-customer (KYC) norms, banks are still not able to trace a section of depositors.

Public sector banks have the biggest share in unclaimed deposits at ₹14,971 crore, followed by private sector banks ( ₹2,472 crore) and foreign banks at ₹455 crore. Banks transfer deposits unclaimed for 10 years or more to the Depositors Education and Awareness Fund and display a list of such accounts on their websites.

In 2015, RBI asked banks to try harder to trace these account holders. “Keeping in view public interest, it has been decided that banks should... play a more pro-active role in finding the whereabouts of the account holders of unclaimed deposits and inoperative accounts," it said.

The central bank asked lenders to ensure that the list of unclaimed depositors contains only the names of the account holder and his or her address. “However, the account number, its type and the name of the branch (not applicable in case of unit banks) shall not be disclosed on the bank’s website," it said.

The total sum may be high, but the amount of unclaimed money for each depositor would be minuscule, a senior private sector banker said. That is because the total number of such accounts stood at 61.17 million. The average unclaimed money was ₹2,926, showed data from RBI.

“It is not as if the customer forgot a large sum of money in his/her account. Essentially it is so small that he or she does not care. The customer has moved to a different city or another country," the banker said.

For a bank to make the effort to find these customers will cost much more than the unclaimed deposit, the banker said.

The data showed that savings accounts made up 66% of the total funds in 2019.

Following the amendment of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, Section 26A was inserted in that Act, allowing RBI to establish the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund. The fund is utilized for promotion of depositors’ interest. However, a depositor will still be able to claim the money from the banks even after it has been transferred to the fund and the bank can claim refund of such amount from the fund.

