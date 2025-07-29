Unclaimed deposits: THIS amount lies in banks. Check which lender tops the list

The Union Parliament was informed on Monday, 28 July 2025, that a total of ₹67,003 crore lies as unclaimed deposits with public and private sector banks in the nation as of the end of June 2025, reported the news agency PTI.

Out of the total unclaimed deposits with the lenders, public sector banks contributed up to ₹58,330.26 crore, while the rest, ₹8,673.72 crore, lies with the private sector banks, according to the news agency citing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Which Banks rank highest in unclaimed deposits? Amongst the public sector banks, India's largest PSU lender the State Bank of India (SBI) ranked the highest in unclaimed deposits of ₹unclaimed deposits.

The news report also highlighted that Punjab National Bank (PNB) followed SBI's unclaimed deposit cue with ₹6,910.67 crore, and Canara Bank at ₹6,278.14 crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha through a written response.

On the private sector list, India's second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank, ranked the highest in unclaimed deposits with ₹2,063.45 crore, followed by the largest institutional lender, HDFC Bank, at ₹1,609.56 crore, and Axis Bank with ₹1,360.16 crore, as per the response.

RBI's UDGAM Portal India's banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has a UDGAM portal, which refers to Unclaimed Deposits-Gateway to Access inforMation. Here, the users will get the opportunity to search unclaimed deposits or bank accounts across multiple banks in one place, according to the official website.

RBI's move was to improve the accessibility and simplify the process for people searching for unclaimed deposits or accounts.

“As on 1 July 2025 — 8,59,683 users registered and accessed UDGAM portal. The said portal facilitates the registered users to search unclaimed deposits/ amounts across multiple banks at one place in a centralised manner,” the Minister said in his response, reported the news agency.