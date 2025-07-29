Unclaimed deposits: THIS amount lies in banks. Check which lender tops the list

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday informed the Union Parliament that public and private banks are currently holding multi-crores in unclaimed deposits. Check which banks top the list. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published29 Jul 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Unclaimed deposits: A total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67,003 crore lies as unclaimed deposits with public and private sector banks in the nation as of the end of June 2025.
Unclaimed deposits: A total of ₹67,003 crore lies as unclaimed deposits with public and private sector banks in the nation as of the end of June 2025.

The Union Parliament was informed on Monday, 28 July 2025, that a total of 67,003 crore lies as unclaimed deposits with public and private sector banks in the nation as of the end of June 2025, reported the news agency PTI

Also Read | FD interest rates: These 6 banks offer highest interest on their term deposits

Out of the total unclaimed deposits with the lenders, public sector banks contributed up to 58,330.26 crore, while the rest, 8,673.72 crore, lies with the private sector banks, according to the news agency citing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Which Banks rank highest in unclaimed deposits?

Amongst the public sector banks, India's largest PSU lender the State Bank of India (SBI) ranked the highest in unclaimed deposits of unclaimed deposits.

The news report also highlighted that Punjab National Bank (PNB) followed SBI's unclaimed deposit cue with 6,910.67 crore, and Canara Bank at 6,278.14 crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha through a written response. 

Also Read | Banking sector Q1 results review: No major surprises so far; here are top picks

On the private sector list, India's second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank, ranked the highest in unclaimed deposits with 2,063.45 crore, followed by the largest institutional lender, HDFC Bank, at 1,609.56 crore, and Axis Bank with 1,360.16 crore, as per the response.

RBI's UDGAM Portal

India's banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has a UDGAM portal, which refers to Unclaimed Deposits-Gateway to Access inforMation. Here, the users will get the opportunity to search unclaimed deposits or bank accounts across multiple banks in one place, according to the official website.

Also Read | RBI’s message is clear: Corporate houses shouldn’t expect banking licences

RBI's move was to improve the accessibility and simplify the process for people searching for unclaimed deposits or accounts.

“As on 1 July 2025 — 8,59,683 users registered and accessed UDGAM portal. The said portal facilitates the registered users to search unclaimed deposits/ amounts across multiple banks at one place in a centralised manner,” the Minister said in his response, reported the news agency.

The agency report also mentions that the RBI said that, as per the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme (Scheme) 2014, a committee will administer and manage the unclaimed funds. These funds will be used for the promotion of depositors’ interest, and other use cases which may be necessary as specified by the RBI.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingUnclaimed deposits: THIS amount lies in banks. Check which lender tops the list
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.