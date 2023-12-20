Unclaimed deposits with banks soar to ₹42,270 crore, up 28% shows Parliament data
Compared to the preceding financial year of FY22, where the unclaimed deposits with both public and private sector banks stood at ₹32,934 crore, the current figure represents a noteworthy increase to ₹42,272 crore by the end of March 2023, marking a 28 percent rise.
The latest data unveiled in Parliament on December 19 indicates a significant surge of 28 percent in unclaimed deposits held by banks, reaching a total of ₹42,270 crore as of March 2023.
