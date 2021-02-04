Unclassified bad loans surge to 42,000 cr at top pvt banks

The 10 largest private sector banks in India have bad loans worth over ₹42,000 crore that are still to be classified due to the court-ordered asset quality standstill, showed data compiled by Mint.

Yes Bank Ltd reported the highest unclassified bad assets of over ₹8,000 crore in the December quarter. While lenders have set aside sufficient provisions under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines, the loans, once classified, will add to the existing burden of NPAs on their books.

Banks have classified such loans as proforma bad loans in notes to accounts, but they are not part of the gross non-performing asset (NPA) numbers.

RBI estimates bad loans to touch a near 22-year high under a baseline stress scenario. That said, most bankers are concerned about retail and small business loans, considering that only a fraction of retail borrowers has submitted debt recast requests. For instance, Axis Bank Ltd reported 84% of its gross slippages under the extant guidelines originating from the retail portfolio.

“Retail slippages that we have talked about are equally split between unsecured and secured, with most of the post-moratorium pain absorbed this quarter," Amit Talgeri, chief risk officer, Axis Bank, told analysts on 27 January. He said the bank’s inability to take legal action against customers of secured products such as mortgages for not repaying their dues, following the Supreme Court order over non-classification of NPAs, has had an impact on recovery for the private sector lender.

On 3 September, the apex court ordered an interim stay on classifying bad loans if not declared so by 31 August, and banks were expected to use this relaxation till the final orders were passed.

According to S&P Global Ratings, India has the highest non-performing asset (NPA) ratio among the major economies in the Asia Pacific, estimated at around 10% for the next 12 months. However, the country’s share is less than 3% of all loans in the region.

Bankers said the rate of accretion of fresh bad loans was slower in the December quarter, than what was initially anticipated. Most expect the March quarter to be better than Q3 in terms of asset quality, but the final picture will emerge only after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict. That said, lenders are still hesitant about forecasting slippages for the coming quarters owing to the uncertainty.

“We will be in a better position after the Supreme Court’s decision is sort of clear and final. But let us see one more quarter of real payments, real post standstill clause being lifted kind of payment, but it looks reasonably okay, given that the SMA-1 and 2 for this segment look quite encouraging," Shyam Srinivasan, chief executive, Federal Bank told analysts on 20 January.

The central bank has been concerned about the fallout of the prolonged standstill on banks’ asset quality and appealed before the Supreme Court in October. It said that the court’s order will have huge implications for the banking system if it is not lifted immediately and undermines RBI’s regulatory mandate.

To be sure, banks are also recovering loans from this pool of bad assets, apart from giving them the benefit of debt recast under the one-time restructuring window.

