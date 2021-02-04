Unclassified bad loans surge to 42,000 cr at top pvt banks

“Retail slippages that we have talked about are equally split between unsecured and secured, with most of the post-moratorium pain absorbed this quarter," Amit Talgeri, chief risk officer, Axis Bank, told analysts on 27 January. He said the bank’s inability to take legal action against customers of secured products such as mortgages for not repaying their dues, following the Supreme Court order over non-classification of NPAs, has had an impact on recovery for the private sector lender.