Under fire for poor credit pickup, PSU bank officials in a catch-22 situation

Branch level officials in India’s public sector banks are having a difficult time managing expectations of their superiors on higher credit growth. According to two people directly aware of the matter, while many PSU banks have pulled a stop on fresh disbursals due to concerns on credit quality and repayment capacity of borrowers among other things, continuing pressure from the top hierarchy has branch officials in an unenviable position. Also, in some cases branch officials have found that demand for fresh credit has fallen drastically, bringing loan disbursals to a standstill.

This pressure of disbursing more and more covid-19 loans, building up for some time now, has escalated after public sector lenders received a notification from the department of financial services (DFS) on 16 April specifying timeframes for disbursals and guidelines on reaching out to borrowers. Mint has reviewed a copy of the DFS notification.

According to the people cited above, the finance ministry has been seeking daily updates from banks regarding their covid-19 credit lines and working capital reassessments. “Following these discussions, the senior management are seeking status reports from zonal managers, who in turn are pressuring branch managers without understanding field-level constraints," said the first person quoted above.

The first person added that these constraints include the lack of good quality borrowers looking for extra credit. Most of the people seeking the emergency credit lines have not been repaying regularly and to give them fresh loans would be difficult.

“There is not much demand for credit except for some who require it to pay salaries," the first person said.

The DFS circular on 16 April was sent to the State Bank of India (SBI) chairman and to chief executives of other nationalised banks. “In the context of resumption of business activities from 20 April, timely origination, sanction and disbursement of fund based and non-fund based credit is critical for revival of economic activity. Therefore, banks are advised to place in the public domain their time bound outreach and processing plans with clear step-wise timeframes and communicate clear responsibilities and timeframes to all levels for securing sourcing of loan requests and their appraisal, sanction, documentation and disbursement," it said.

The circular specified that while the covid-19 emergency credit line is to be processed and disbursed between three to six working days. It added that working capital reassessment up to ₹5 crore and above ₹5 crore must be disbursed within six to nine and 12-15 working days, respectively.

The second person cited above said that while the government’s intent is to restart the flow of credit, the implementation has not taken into account the lack of credit demand. He said that bankers are calling up borrowers asking them to make use of the covid-19 emergency credit line. “This is akin to how banks try bringing in fresh savings account customers to branches. How can a branch official force a customer to accept more credit if they are unwilling," the second person added.

Meanwhile, non-food credit growth which had slackened to 6% in the 27 March fortnight, has picked up a tad bit to 7% in the 10 April fortnight, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank recently lowered its repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4% to stimulate growth during the covid-19 disruption.

Ironically, while the pressure is on branch officials to lend more, at the top most levels PSU banks have by and large been reluctant to lend, choosing to park their excess liquidity with the RBI’s reverse repo window. Mint reported on 24 April that RBI’s move to lower the reverse repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since 27 March, nudging banks to lend to “productive sectors" does not seem to have worked. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continue to face a funds crunch as commercial banks keep parking more money with the central bank’s reverse repo window.

Share Via