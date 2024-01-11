Unified Payments Interface: 4 interesting things RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on UPI at Mint BFSI Summit and Awards
RBI Governor praises private companies for making India a world leader in UPI at Mint BFSI Summit and Awards
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been the major driving force in the overall growth of digital payment transactions in the country. It has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India, and its adoption is increasing at a rapid pace.
Next Story
₹1,107.351.39%
₹1,6560.11%
₹993.05-0.2%
₹94.40.54%
₹621.70.14%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message